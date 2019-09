Sept 16 (Reuters) - ING said on Monday it named Anjali Tull as head of human resources for the company’s operations in the UK, Middle East and wholesale banking EMEA countries.

Tull was most recently at Barclays.

She will report to Malgorzata Kolakowska, chief executive officer of UK & Middle East, and Jags Mukherjee, senior HR director for wholesale banking. (Reporting by C Nivedita in Bengaluru)