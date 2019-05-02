ING: no comment on Commerzbank "rumours"

AMSTERDAM, May 2 (Reuters) - ING’s Chief Executive Ralph Hamers told reporters on Thursday that the bank is growing well independently in Germany, its second largest market, and declined to comment on “rumours” the company could be interested in acquiring Commerzbank.

On a conference call after the Dutch bank reported lacklustre first quarter earnings, Hamers reiterated that the company would “take a look” if consolidation occurs in markets where it competes. He also declined to comment on reports that ING could be willing to move its headquarters to Frankfurt.

Last week Germany’s two largest banks, Commerzbank and Deutsche Bank, cancelled merger talks. (Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Susan Fenton)