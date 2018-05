AMSTERDAM, May 9 (Reuters) - ING Groep, the largest Dutch-based financial services company, on Wednesday reported a 2.1 percent rise in first quarter underlying pretax profit to 1.69 billion euros ($2.0 billion), beating expectations.

Analysts polled for Reuters had seen the figure falling to 1.48 billion euros, compared to 1.65 billion euros in the same quarter a year ago.