DUBLIN, Aug 1 (Reuters) - ING Groep, the Netherlands’ largest bank, on Thursday reported a second-quarter net profit of 1.438 billion euros ($1.6 billion), beating market expectations.

A poll of analysts had expected a net profit of 1.32 billion euros for the three months ended June. The lender’s profit was little changed from 1.4 billion euros posted in a year-ago period.