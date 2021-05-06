ING reports 1 bln euros in Q1 profit, fewer bad loans

AMSTERDAM, May 6 (Reuters) - ING Groep NV, the largest Dutch bank, reported better- than-expected first quarter net profit of 1.01 billion euros on Thursday, saying it had good fee income and fewer bad loans than a year ago at the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

Analysts had seen net profit for the three months ended March 31 at 813 million euros ($976 million), according to Refinitiv data. In the same period a year earlier, ING had profit of 670 million euros. (Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)