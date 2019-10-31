ING reports 3Q underlying pretax profits of 1.91 bln euros as costs rise

AMSTERDAM, Oct 31 (Reuters) - ING Groep NV , the largest financial services firm, on Thursday reported underlying pretax profit of 1.91 billion euros ($2.13 billion), a hair better than analyst expectations but worse than a year ago, as regulatory costs increased and the bank issued fewer loans

Analysts polled by Refinitiv had seen underlying pre-tax profit of 1.88 billion euros. In the three month period through Sept. 30 a year ago, underlying net profit was 2.12 billion euros.