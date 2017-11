AMSTERDAM, Nov 2 (Reuters) - ING Groep NV, the largest Dutch financial services firm, on Thursday reported a better-than-expected net profit for the third quarter of 1.38 billion euros ($1.61 billion).

Analysts polled for Reuters forecast the net profit at 1.30 billion, down from 1.35 billion in the same period a year ago. ($1 = 0.8582 euros) (Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)