AMSTERDAM, May 1 (Reuters) - ING Groep NV, the largest Netherlands-based bank, on Thursday reported a small decline in first-quarter underlying net profit at 1.12 billion euros ($1.26 billion), narrowly missing market expectations.

Analysts polled by Reuters had seen underlying net profit at 1.15 billion euros for the three months ended March 31. The bank earned 1.19 billion euros in the same period a year earlier. ($1 = 0.8923 euros) (Reporting by Toby Sterling; editing by Gopakumar Warrier)