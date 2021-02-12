REFILE-ING beats estimates with 4Q pretax profit of 1.05 bln euros; to restore dividend

(Corrects typo in headline)

AMSTERDAM, Feb 12 (Reuters) - ING Groep NV, the largest Dutch bank, on Friday reported better than expected fourth quarter pre-tax earnings of 1.05 billion euros ($1.27 billion), as the company incurred lower loan losses than it did earlier in the coronavirus pandemic.

Analysts had forecast pretax profit of 649 million euros according to Refinitiv data. The earnings were still well below the 1.34 billion euros in pretax profit ING reported in the fourth quarter of 2019. ($1 = 0.8244 euros) (Reporting by Toby Sterling Editing by Shri Navaratnam)