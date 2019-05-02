UPDATE 1-ING first-quarter profit dips, misses view

(Adds CEO quote, earnings details)

AMSTERDAM, May 1 (Reuters) - Dutch lender ING Groep NV on Thursday reported a 6.1 pct decline in first-quarter underlying net profit that narrowly missed market expectations, hurt by higher provisions and low interest rates in its core markets.

Underlying net profit at the largest Netherlands-based bank fell to 1.12 billion euros ($1.26 billion) for the three months ended March 31, from 1.19 billion euros a year earlier.

Analysts polled by Reuters had seen underlying net profit at 1.15 billion euros for the period.

“Income grew both year-on-year and sequentially,” said CEO Ralph Hamers in a statement. “However, this was offset by higher but still relatively low risk costs (that is, bad loan provisions), and pressure from low interest rates in our main euro zone markets.”

Provisions rose to 207 million euros from 85 million euros in the first quarter of 2018.

Hamers said macroeconomic outlook is worsening, with growth in the United States expected to slow as the impact of tax cuts fades. In the euro zone, trade and growth will be impacted by political uncertainties from trade disputes and uncertainties around Britain’s departure from the EU, he said.

Among key metrics, ING’s net core lending grew by 8.7 billion euros in the quarter while net customer deposits rose by 4.8 billion euros.

ING’s core tier-one capital ratio, its key measure of solvency, improved to 14.7 percent at the end of March from 14.5 percent at the end of 2018. ($1 = 0.8923 euros) (Reporting by Toby Sterling; editing by Gopakumar Warrier)