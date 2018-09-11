ING CEO Hamers' position secure, chairman says -ANP

AMSTERDAM, Sept 11 (Reuters) - The position of ING Chief Executive Ralph Hamers is not in any doubt after the resignation of the bank’s CFO on Tuesday, Chairman Hans Wijers said in an interview with Dutch news agency ANP.

“Mr. Hamers had and has the complete support of the supervisory board,” the agency quoted Wijers saying.

ING said on Tuesday that CFO Koos Timmermans would step down following the bank’s 775 million euro ($900 million) settlement with prosecutors for failing to detect money laundering between 2010 and 2016. (Reporting by Toby Sterling; editing by Jason Neely)