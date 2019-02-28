Energy
ING Group, EIB provide 110 mln euro loan to Spliethoff

LONDON, Feb 28 (Reuters) -

* Dutch banking group ING and the European Investment Bank said they will provide a 110 million euro ($123 million) loan to Dutch ship management firm Spliethoff for retrofitting vessels with exhaust gas cleaning systems.

* Spliethoff will use the loan to retrofit 42 of its vessels with exhaust gas cleaning systems and ballast water management systems

* The retrofits will enable Spliethoff to be compliant with 2020 International Maritime Organisation and EU regulations to control sulphur oxide and other pollutants from the shipping sector. ($1 = 0.8765 euros) (Reporting by Nina Chestney; Editing by Mark Potter)

