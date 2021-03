AMSTERDAM, March 25 (Reuters) - Dutch bank ING said on Thursday it would scrap 440 jobs in the Netherlands as it plans to close 69 local branches offices in the coming year.

ING is the largest bank in the Netherlands, where it has a total staff of around 15,0000 employees.

It said the offices were no longer needed, as many customers now opt for online services. (Reporting by Bart Meijer Editing by Gareth Jones)