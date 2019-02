AMSTERDAM, Feb 6 (Reuters) - ING Groep NV, the largest Dutch financial group, on Wednesday reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter underlying pretax earnings of 1.69 billion euros ($1.93 billion, reflecting rising commission and fee revenue.

Analysts polled for Reuters expected the pretax earnings to come in at 1.57 billion euros, for the three months ended Dec. 31, compared with 1.56 billion euros a year ago.