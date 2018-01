AMSTERDAM, Jan 31 (Reuters) - ING Groep NV, the largest Dutch bank, on Wednesday reported a lower-than-expected underlying pretax profit of 1.56 billion euros ($1.94 billion) for the fourth quarter, as various costs came in higher than expected.

Analysts polled by Reuters had seen underlying pretax profit at 1.67 billion euros, compared with 1.96 billion euros in the same period a year ago. ($1 = 0.8041 euros) (Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)