AMSTERDAM, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Dutch bank ING Group on Thursday reported a 1.5 percent rise in second-quarter underlying pretax profit to 2.02 billion euros ($2.35 billion), beating analyst expectations, helped by a strong economy and growing customer base.

Analysts polled by Reuters on average expected a fall in earnings to 1.83 billion euros, from 1.99 billion euros a year ago. (Reporting by Bart Meijer; Editing by Sunil Nair)