Financials
May 8, 2020 / 5:15 AM / Updated an hour ago

ING reports Q1 pretax earnings of 1.02 bln euros, sees worse to come

Toby Sterling

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, May 8 (Reuters) - ING Groep NV, the largest Dutch bank reported on Friday first-quarter pretax earnings of 1.02 billion euros ($1.11 billion), down 35.7% from the corresponding period a year ago, citing higher bad loan provisions and lower valuations as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

“The COVID-19 pandemic is profoundly affecting society and the economy throughout the world, and it will continue to do so for some time,” Chief Executive Ralph Hamers said in a statement. ($1=0.9223 euros) (Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below