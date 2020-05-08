ING reports Q1 pretax earnings of 1.02 bln euros, sees worse to come

AMSTERDAM, May 8 (Reuters) - ING Groep NV, the largest Dutch bank reported on Friday first-quarter pretax earnings of 1.02 billion euros ($1.11 billion), down 35.7% from the corresponding period a year ago, citing higher bad loan provisions and lower valuations as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

“The COVID-19 pandemic is profoundly affecting society and the economy throughout the world, and it will continue to do so for some time,” Chief Executive Ralph Hamers said in a statement. ($1=0.9223 euros) (Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)