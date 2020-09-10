Company News
September 10, 2020 / 8:50 AM / in 2 hours

Worldline offers EU concessions over Ingenico deal

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Sept 10 (Reuters) - French payments company Worldline has offered concessions to address EU antitrust concerns about its 7.8-billion-euro ($9.2 billion) acquisition of rival Ingenico, according to a European Commission filing on Thursday.

The EU competition enforcer, which did not provide details in line with its policy, extended its deadline for a decision to Sept. 30.

Reuters reported on Sept. 7 that Worldline may have to resort to such a move to secure EU approval to buy Ingenico.

$1 = 0.8448 euros Reporting by Foo Yun Chee, editing by Marine Strauss

