Jan 22 (Reuters) - French payments company Ingenico said on Tuesday its preliminary 2018 earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) was lower than it had expected, due to underperformance in its Banks & Acquirers division.

The company reported preliminary 2018 EBITDA of 485 million euros ($551 million) compared to the 510 million euros it had expected.