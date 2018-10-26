Edenred says has no intend to buy stake in Ingenico

PARIS, Oct 26 (Reuters) - French prepaid meal voucher and card provider company Edenred said on Friday it doesn’t intend to buy up a stake in French payments group Ingenico.

“Following certain articles published in the press, Edenred would like to specify that it does not plan to carry out any transactions targeting Ingenico’s share capital,” it said in a statement.

A source told Reuters earlier this month that both French bank Natixis and Edenred had sent letters expressing interest in Ingenico at the beginning of the summer, adding that Ingenico was talking with Natixis, although not yet with Edenred. (Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain, Editing by Inti Landauro)