Worldline agrees to buy Ingenico and create new European payments leader

PARIS, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Payments company Worldline said it had agreed to buy French peer Ingenico, in a deal which the companies said would create the fourth-biggest payments company in the world and a new European champion in the sector.

The two companies said in a joint statement that Ingenico shareholders would receive 11 Worldline shares and 160.5 euros in cash for 7 Ingenico shares, with a mix and match mechanism.

They added that the deal gave Ingenico an implied equity value of 7.8 billion euros and would be immediately accretive to earnings per share.