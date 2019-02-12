Computer Hardware
France's Ingenico forecasts core profit growth of around 12 pct in 2019

Feb 12 (Reuters) - The new management of French payment processing company Ingenico expects core profit to grow by around 12 percent year-on-year in 2019, but said it remains cautious after missing targets in 2018.

Ingenico is forecasting earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of over 550 million euros ($622.38 million) this year, up from 488 million euros in 2018.

Core profit fell 7 percent last year, short of a target of 510 million euros. ($1 = 0.8836 euros) (Reporting by Piotr Lipinski in Gdynia; Editing by Jan Harvey)

