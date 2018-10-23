UPDATE 1-Takeover target Ingenico lowers earnings outlook

* Sees earnings at 510 mln euros vs earlier 545 mln target

PARIS, Oct 23 (Reuters) - French payments company Ingenico , which is being pursued by business services company Edenred and corporate banking group Natixis, lowered its earnings outlook due to some weak performances at its bank client arm.

Ingenico said it was now expecting a core 2018 earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 510 million euros ($584 million), compared to a previous target for earnings of at least 545 million euros.

It added it would appoint a committee of independent directors to review strategic options for the company and the evolution of its governance.

Takeover activity within the payments field has been intensifying as the increasing use of smartphones to make online payments has triggered consolidation, with deals offering potential cost savings.

Worldline bought the payments unit of Swiss exchange operator SIX Group in May, and Nets merged with German peer Concardis in June. Ingenico tried unsuccessfully to buy Worldline in 2015.

Ingenico said its banks customer arm had been hit by weakness in Europe as well as adverse currency movements.

Backing from the French government is seen as key to the success of any bid for Ingenico, which France’s industry minister in 2010 described as essential to its electronics industry. The group is 5 percent owned by French state bank BPI.