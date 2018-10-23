UPDATE 2-Payments company Ingenico lowers earnings target again, mulls options

* Shares down almost 4 percent

* Sees earnings at 510 mln euros vs earlier 545 mln target

* Committee of independent directors to review options (Adds shares falling, CEO comments)

By Cyril Altmeyer

PARIS, Oct 23 (Reuters) - French payments company Ingenico , which is being pursued by business services company Edenred and corporate banking group Natixis will review strategic options after lowering its earnings outlook for a second time. The company cited weak performance at its arm which processes payments for banks and merchants, saying it had been hit by adverse currency movements and a fall in earnings, particularly in Europe.

Ingenico said it now expected core 2018 earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 510 million euros ($584 million), compared with a previous target of at least 545 million euros.

It is the second time the company has reduced its full year outlook, having already cut it from a target range of 545-570 million euros in July. At that time it also said its planned exit from Iran due to the re-imposition of U.S. sanctions would have a negative impact.

Igenico said on Tuesday it would appoint a committee of independent directors to review strategic options for the company and the evolution of its governance.

“It is far too early to draw any conclusions,” said Ingenico chairman and chief executive Philippe Lazare, 61, who has been at the helm of the company since 2007. His mandate is up for renewal at Ingenico’s annual board meeting in 2019.

Ingenico shares fell 3.8 percent in early trading, giving the company a market capitalisation of around 4 billion euros. The stock has fallen around 30 percent this year.

Takeover activity within the payments field has been intensifying as the increasing use of smartphones to make online payments triggered consolidation, with mergers and acquisitions allowing companies to cut costs.

Worldline bought the payments unit of Swiss exchange operator SIX Group in May, and Nets merged with German peer Concardis in June.

Backing from the French government is seen as key to the success of any bid for Ingenico, which France’s industry minister in 2010 described as essential to its electronics industry. French state bank BPI owns a 5 percent of the company.