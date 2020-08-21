Mergers & Acquisitions - Asias
August 21, 2020 / 3:39 PM / Updated an hour ago

Platinum Equity in talks to acquire HNA's Ingram for $7 bln- Bloomberg News

1 Min Read

Aug 21 (Reuters) - U.S. private equity firm Platinum Equity is in talks to acquire Chinese aviation and shipping conglomerate HNA Group’s electronics distributor, Ingram Micro Inc, in a deal valued at about $7 billion, Bloomberg News reported on Friday.

The talks are currently ongoing and could still fall apart, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter. (bloom.bg/3l8j65Z)

Ingram and Platinum Equity did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment. (Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

