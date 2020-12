(Reuters) - U.S. private equity firm Platinum Equity said on Wednesday it would acquire U.S. electronics distributor Ingram Micro from a unit of Chinese aviation and shipping conglomerate HNA Group in a transaction valued at $7.2 billion. (refini.tv/2VUKR6m)

