In-House Counsel on the Move: Sept. 16, 2019

Here are some of the past week’s in-house appointments, departures and department shakeups. WORKDAY - Veteran Microsoft Corp lawyer Rich Sauer jumped to a general counsel role at Workday Inc, the human relations software company said Monday.

Sauer joined Pleasanton, California-based Workday after two decades with Microsoft, where he most recently was deputy general counsel of artificial intelligence and research.

