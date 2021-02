LONDON, Feb 24 (Reuters) - British satellite company Inmarsat said on Wednesday it had appointed Rajeev Suri, the former boss of Nokia, to replace Rupert Pearce as chief executive on March 1.

Inmarsat, which was previously listed in London, was sold to a consortium of UK-based Apax Partners, U.S.-based Warburg Pincus and the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board for $3.4 billion in 2019. (Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by Kate Holton)