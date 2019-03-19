Inmarsat in talks over $3.3 bln cash buyout offer

March 19 (Reuters) - Inmarsat has received a cash takeover offer from Apax Partners, Warburg Pincus International and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, the British satellite company said on Tuesday, valuing the business at about $3.3 billion.

The consortium offered $7.21 (543 pence) per share on Jan. 31 and the proposal remains under discussion, Inmarsat said in a statement.

Inmarsat’s shares closed on Tuesday at 437.8 pence. ($1 = 0.7537 pounds) (Reporting by Shubham Kalia in Bengaluru Editing by David Goodman)