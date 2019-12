LONDON, Dec 3 (Reuters) - The takeover of Inmarsat by a private equity-led consortium was rubber stamped by London’s High Court on Tuesday after a group of hedge funds earlier abandoned a challenge to the $3.4 billion deal.

The scheme of arrangement for the takeover was sanctioned on Tuesday, Inmarsat said in a statement to the stock market. (Reporting by Paul Sandle. Editing by Jane Merriman)