July 6, 2018 / 6:15 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Echostar seeks talks with Inmarsat after latest takeover rejection

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 6 (Reuters) - U.S. satellite group EchoStar said on Friday it was trying to seek engagement with the board of Inmarsat after the British firm rejected its latest takeover offer worth 2.45 billion pounds ($3.2 billion) to equity shareholders.

EchoStar, which has started to build a small stake in Inmarsat, said the British company had rejected its latest offer on Wednesday, valuing it at 532 pence per Inmarsat share in cash and stock. ($1 = 0.7556 pounds) (Reporting by Kate Holton, editing by James Davey)

