June 26 (Reuters) - Eutelsat Communication SA said on Tuesday it did not intend to make an offer for Inmarsat , a day after the French satellite group said it was considering making a bid.

The move comes after London-based Inmarsat said earlier this month it had rejected a takeover approach from EchoStar , a U.S. company which has continued to build a stake in Inmarsat. (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)