UPDATE 1-In-flight wifi boosts Inmarsat in first quarter

By Paul Sandle

LONDON, May 2 (Reuters) - British satellite firm Inmarsat said growing demand for wifi on flights helped it get 2018 off to a good start, sending its shares up 10 percent on Wednesday.

The company, which provides communications for shipping, aircraft and for governments, reported a 5 percent rise in first-quarter revenue to $345.4 million.

Core earnings slipped 4.5 percent to $174.9 million, which the company said reflected less government work in the quarter.

Chief Executive Rupert Pearce said it was a solid start to the year, with Inmarsat’s core maritime operations and its fast-growing aviation services both performing well.

“We are seeing a predictable pattern start to develop here,” he told Reuters in a phone interview after the results.

“Overall 5 percent revenue growth is I think a good performance during tough market conditions.”

Shares in Inmarsat, which were trading at near 10-year lows last month after the group cuts its dividend in March, were up 10 percent at 397 pence by 0902 GMT.

Pearce said the company was performing particularly well in aviation, driven by in-flight connectivity for commercial airlines. The number of aircraft with its Global Xpress service installed rose to 245 at the end of the first quarter, from 194 at the end of last year.

“The in-flight connectivity business Ebitda (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) is now close to break even and operating free cash is improving significantly - that is something investors have been concerned about,” Pearce said.

Inmarsat said in March it would not slow investment in in-flight connectivity, which it sees as an exciting opportunity, despite some risks to cash flow from a separate contract with a U.S. company that uses its airwaves.

Inmarsat kept its outlook, targeting mid-single digit revenue growth on average over the next five years, unchanged from March.