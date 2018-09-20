Inmarsat and Panasonic partner on in-flight connectivity

LONDON, Sept 20 (Reuters) - British satellite company Inmarsat said it would collaborate with Japan’s Panasonic Avionics in providing in-flight broadband for commercial airlines.

The ten-year agreement will see Inmarsat become Panasonic’s exclusive provider of connectivity using the Ka-band satellite signal, Inmarsat said on Thursday. In return, it will offer Panasonic’s portfolio of services and NEXT solutions to its commercial aviation customers. (Reporting by Paul Sandle, editing by James Davey)