LONDON, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Inmarsat plc, the British satellite operator that rebuffed an approach from EchoStar last month, reported a 5 percent rise in second-quarter revenue and said it was well placed to continue to grow.

The company reported revenue of $371.8 million for the three months to end June. Core earnings edged up 0.8 percent to $198.1 million, it said on Thursday. (Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Alistair Smout)