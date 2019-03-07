Inmarsat's fourth quarter earnings up 15 pct

LONDON, March 7 (Reuters) - British satellite operator Inmarsat reported a 15 percent rise in fourth-quarter core earnings on Thursday after strong demand for aviation broadband offset weakness in some maritime categories.

The company, which provides communications to ships, aircraft and remote locations worldwide, posted earnings of $190.6 million on group revenue of $378.7 million, up 7.6 percent.

It said revenue in 2019, excluding a contribution from its U.S. partner Ligardo, would be $1.3-1.4 billion. (Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by James Davey)