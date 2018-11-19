Innogy offers 80,000 euro reward for information about acid attack on CFO

FRANKFURT, Nov 19 (Reuters) - German energy provider Innogy on Monday said it would offer up to 80,000 euros to anybody who can help identify attackers who threw acid on Chief Financial Officer Bernhard Guenther in March.

Two attackers wrestled Guenther to the ground and showered him in acid, leaving him with severe injuries, Innogy said.

Innogy appealed to the public after prosecutors in Wuppertal, Germany, dropped the case because the attackers could not be identified.

“The Innogy SE Board has thus decided to ask the public for information that may lead to the case of the cowardly attack on an Innogy board member being solved,” the company said in a news release.