UPDATE 1-Innogy to equip Deutsche Post's DHL with e-charging stations

ESSEN, Germany, Feb 6 (Reuters) - German energy group Innogy will equip Deutsche Post’s parcel and express delivery unit DHL with infrastructure to charge its StreetScooter electric minivans, a board member said.

Under the agreement, which runs until 2019, Innogy, majority-owned by, will deliver charging stations to DHL locations in 10 European countries, including Germany. No financial details were disclosed.

“The StreetScooters of Deutsche Post can charge up at a station from Innogy specifically designed for them,” Martin Herrmann, chief operating officer retail, told Reuters, adding e-mobility would be a significant sales contributor from 2021.

“We want to grow significantly every year,” Herrmann said.

To ramp up production, Deutsche Post in October said it was building a second StreetScooter electric minivan factory in Dueren near Cologne as it doubles capacity to sell vehicles to third parties.

Along with an expected pickup in demand for electric vehicles, Innogy hopes services that go along with it will increase its sales and profit in the fiercely competitive energy retail market.

Customers of Innogy’s charging infrastructure include private as well as corporate clients, including Daimler , Volkswagen VOWG_p.DE> and food retailer Aldi Sued. In Europe, Innogy has so far installed 7,000 charging points.

Innogy, which focuses on renewables, grids and retail, also struck a partnership with Italy’s Be Charge, planning to install about 1,000 charging points in the next coming years. (Reporting by Tom Kaeckenhoff; Writing by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Arno Schuetze and David Evans)