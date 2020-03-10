Financials
March 10, 2020 / 1:32 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

E.ON shortlists Czech billionaires, energy group in retail asset sale - sources

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT/PRAGUE, March 10 (Reuters) - German utility E.ON has shortlisted Czech billionaires and an energy group in the sale of its retail operations in the country, seen worth roughly 800 million euro ($908 million), which it has to divest for antitrust reasons, people close to the matter said.

The vehicles of four of the country’s seven richest men — EPH, KKCG, Sev.en Energy and PPF — as well as German majority-owned utility Prazska energetika (PRE) have been asked to submit final bids for the asset by late April, the sources said.

Reporting by Christoph Steitz, Jan Lopatka and Arno Schuetze; additional reporting by Javon Hovet; editing by Thomas Seythal

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below