E.ON shortlists Czech billionaires, energy group in retail asset sale - sources

FRANKFURT/PRAGUE, March 10 (Reuters) - German utility E.ON has shortlisted Czech billionaires and an energy group in the sale of its retail operations in the country, seen worth roughly 800 million euro ($908 million), which it has to divest for antitrust reasons, people close to the matter said.

The vehicles of four of the country’s seven richest men — EPH, KKCG, Sev.en Energy and PPF — as well as German majority-owned utility Prazska energetika (PRE) have been asked to submit final bids for the asset by late April, the sources said.