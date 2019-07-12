EU antitrust regulators to okay E.ON, Innogy deal - sources

BRUSSELS, July 12 (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators are set to approve E.ON’s bid to buy rival Innogy’s network and retail assets after the German energy group sweetened its concessions to address competition concerns, people familiar with the matter said on Friday.

E.ON last month offered to sell part of its retail business in Hungary as well as Innogy’s retail power and gas business in the Czech Republic with 1.6 million customers, after the European Commission voiced concerns that the deal may reduce competition.

The offer also included dropping 260,000 heating customers in Germany, as well as the right to operate 32 charging stations for electric cars along Germany’s Autobahn motorway network. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Francesco Guarascio)