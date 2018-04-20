UPDATE 1-Investor eyes Innogy's Czech business, other assets

* Innogy has granted due diligence for Czech activities

* Counts Macquarie as co-owner of Czech grids business

* Unnamed investor also interested in other assets (Recasts, adds context on Innogy’s Czech business)

FRANKFURT/DUESSELDORF, April 20 (Reuters) - Several assets of German energy firm Innogy have attracted the interest of an outside investor, the group said on Friday, a month after parent RWE disclosed plans to break up the group with rival E.ON.

Innogy said it had granted due diligence for its Czech activities, without disclosing the identity of the potential acquirer, who has also expressed interest in certain parts of Innogy’s renewables, retail and networks units.

“Discussions are at an early stage and at this point in time it is open whether and on what terms offers for individual business activities will be submitted,” Innogy said.

As part of the break-up plans by RWE and E.ON, Innogy is subject to a 40 euros per share, or 5.2 billion euro ($6.4 billion), offer for the 23.2 percent stake that is not owned by RWE. At 0927 GMT, Innogy’s shares traded unchanged at 37.89 euros apiece.

Innogy operates networks with a regulated asset base of 1.7 billion euros in the Czech Republic. It has 5.5 million customers in Eastern Europe, and its grid business in the region made 0.8 billion euros in earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) last year.

In 2015, a consortium of funds managed by Macquarie raised its stake in RWE’s Czech gas distribution business, which was later transferred to Innogy as part of an equity carve-out, to 49.96 percent. ($1 = 0.8123 euros) (Reporting by Christoph Steitz and Tom Kaeckenhoff; Editing by Maria Sheahan)