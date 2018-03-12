Innogy says looking for co-investors for British wind farm

ESSEN, Germany, March 12 (Reuters) - German energy group Innogy is currently studying numerous options for the ownership structure of Triton Knoll, a planned 2 billion pound ($2.8 billion) offshore wind farm in Britain, its chief executive said.

“The current plan is to issue shares to co-investors,” Uwe Tigges said in a speech at the group’s annual press conference.

Sources told Reuters last month that the project has drawn interest from a number of infrastructure and pension funds, including Australia’s Macquarie, Switzerland’s Partners Group and Denmark’s PFA Pension.

Innogy parent RWE and rival E.ON over the weekend announced plans to divide up the operations of the Germany energy company.