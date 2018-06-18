Innogy secures exclusive rights for 440 MW of U.S. solar projects

FRANKFURT, June 18 (Reuters) - Germany’s Innogy said on Monday it had signed a deal with U.S.-based Birdseye Renewable Energy giving it exclusive rights to 13 solar projects with a total capacity of around 440 megawatts (MW).

Under the agreement, Innogy and Birdseye will jointly develop the portfolio and Innogy will have sole and exclusive rights to acquire projects from the pipeline, which it would then construct and operate.

The projects are in various stages of development and are located within attractive U.S. power markets for renewable power generation, Innogy said in a statement.