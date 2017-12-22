Innogy buys U.S. onshore wind project pipeline of more than 2 GW

FRANKFURT, Dec 22 (Reuters) - German energy group Innogy on Friday said it had signed an agreement to buy onshore wind power projects worth more than 2 gigawatts in the United States, in what marks the firm’s first acquisition in the world’s second-largest wind market.

Innogy, majority-owned by utility RWE, said it reached a deal to acquire the U.S. onshore wind development business of project group EverPower Wind Holdings from British private equity investor Terra Firma Capital Partners.

No purchase price was disclosed. (Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Tom Sims)