October 31, 2018 / 1:35 AM / in 2 hours

China's Innovent rises 2.3 pct in Hong Kong debut

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Innovent Biologics climbed 2.3 percent in a Hong Kong debut closely watched as a test of investor appetite for Chinese biotechs after three rivals saw their shares slide post-listing.

The Chinese biotech - backed by mutual fund giant Fidelity and Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings - was trading at HK$14.3 on Wednesday morning, above its IPO price of HK$13.98.

It is the fourth listing under new rules in Hong Kong aimed at wooing early-stage drug developers.

Reporting by Julia Fioretti and Kane Wu; Editing by Edwina Gibbs

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
