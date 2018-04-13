Inogen discloses data breach

April 13 (Reuters) - Medical technology company Inogen Inc on Friday disclosed that one of its employee’s email accounts was breached and personal information belonging to its rental customers was accessed as well as its own non-public financial information.

The company has hired a forensic firm to investigate and is notifying about 30,000 current and former customers, Inogen said in a filing. (bit.ly/2GUP8xE)

The impacted data did not include payment card information or medical records, Inogen said. (Reporting by Tamara Mathias in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)