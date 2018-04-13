FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
April 13, 2018 / 10:22 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Inogen discloses data breach

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 13 (Reuters) - Medical technology company Inogen Inc on Friday disclosed that one of its employee’s email accounts was breached and personal information belonging to its rental customers was accessed as well as its own non-public financial information.

The company has hired a forensic firm to investigate and is notifying about 30,000 current and former customers, Inogen said in a filing. (bit.ly/2GUP8xE)

The impacted data did not include payment card information or medical records, Inogen said. (Reporting by Tamara Mathias in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.