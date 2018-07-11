FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 11, 2018 / 6:33 AM / Updated an hour ago

Inpex says to ship first Ichthys LNG cargo by end of Sept

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MELBOURNE, July 11 (Reuters) -

* Inpex said on Wednesday it expects to ship first liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargo from its Ichthys project in Australia by end of September after safety issues resolved, maintaining earlier schedule

* Australian regulators had found some safety problems on the Ichthys offshore gas platform and was considering enforcement action

* Ichthys to start production after further “verifications” with safety regulators, Inpex said in statement

* Inpex said it will start shipping condensate before LNG

* Statement available here: here (Reporting by Aaron Sheldrick; Editing by Sunil Nair)

