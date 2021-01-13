UPDATE 2-Polish locker firm InPost plans Amsterdam IPO as online shopping booms

* Advent-backed firm could be valued at 7-8 bln euros

WARSAW, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Polish parcel locker firm InPost is planning an initial public offering (IPO) in Amsterdam as it looks to expand further abroad to capitalise on a surge in online shopping.

Reuters reported in December that private equity firm Advent International was preparing an Amsterdam IPO for InPost that would value its equity at 7-8 billion euros ($8.5-$9.85 billion)

The business, widely used in Poland by sellers on online commerce platform Allegro, has benefitted from a boom in online shopping during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Our proposed listing on Euronext will mark the next phase of our development as we expand our business internationally and build on the strong momentum we have generated to date,” InPost chief executive Rafal Brzoska said on Wednesday.

Brzoska told journalists that InPost, which operates in Poland and Britain, wanted to expand in France, Spain and Italy.

CREDIBILITY

Amsterdam is emerging as a popular post-Brexit European listing venue, playing host to IPOs like that of coffee maker JDE Peet.

“Being listed on a stock exchange like this is giving additional credibility as an international company,” Brzoska said.

Only existing shares will be offered for sale, and Chief Financial Officer Adam Aleksandrowicz said the company did not expect to raise money from capital markets at the moment.

Aleksandrowicz added InPost did not expect to pay out dividends in the near future. “We are reinvesting much of our cash and profits in expansions,” he said.

The company has received commitments to buy shares from BlackRock, Capital World Investors and GIC totalling 1.03 billion euros, it said, without giving a timetable for the IPO.

Citigroup, Goldman Sachs and J.P. Morgan are joint global coordinators for the offering, while ABN AMRO, Barclays, BNP Paribas and Jefferies are joint bookrunners.