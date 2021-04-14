Poland's InPost to launch eleven new logistics hubs this year

GDANSK, April 14 (Reuters) - Polish parcel locker company InPost said on Wednesday that it will launch 11 logistics hubs throughout Poland in response to growth in the courier services market.

InPost, which debuted on Euronext in Amsterdam in January, runs more than 11,000 automated parcel machines in Poland and provides courier services based on over 60 logistics centres.

The parcel business is widely used in Poland by sellers on online commerce platform Allegro.

The hubs will add more than 100,000 square meters to the company’s infrastructure, InPost also said.

“In 2020 we doubled turnover and the parcel volume we service - this year is set to be even better,” InPost Chief Executive Rafal Brzoska said in a statement.

At 0929 GMT the company’s market capitalisation stood at 8.4 billion euros ($10.05 billion), with shares trading at 16.8 euros each, about 5% above their IPO price. ($1 = 0.8356 euros) (Reporting by Karol Badohal and Adrianna Ebert. Editing by Jane Merriman)