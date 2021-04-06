2nd Circuit upholds PE founder's conviction on Lattice acquisition tips

A federal appeals court in New York has affirmed a private equity firm founder’s 2018 convictions for tipping a friend to his firm’s planned $1.3 billion acquisition of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation in 2016.

A three-judge panel of the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled on Tuesday that nondisclosure agreements signed by Canyon Bridge Capital Partners co-founder Benjamin Chow while he was in talks with the Oregon-based chipmaker made him a “temporary insider” who owed a duty of confidence to the company and barred him from tipping a friend on the transaction.

